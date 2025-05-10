Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,369 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $85,326.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,122.60. This trade represents a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544 over the last three months. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

