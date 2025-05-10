Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 2,788 First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.80% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFSM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.