Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 2,788 First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.80% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFSM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.