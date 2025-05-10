Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 215.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

