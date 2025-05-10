Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.