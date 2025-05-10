Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 294,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $6,323,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,277,746.50. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,461,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,418,759. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

