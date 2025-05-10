Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,037 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

