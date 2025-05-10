Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 22,309 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,721,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,627. The trade was a 9.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,575.32. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,550 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $747.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

