Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,273 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $15,982,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

