Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,800 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Universal were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Universal in the third quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $937.19 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

