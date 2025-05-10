Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,745 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Debra A. Bradford purchased 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

TFIN stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 1.27. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

