Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,555 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $51,353,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140,310 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Workiva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 814,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,197,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.98. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

