Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,928 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.60 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

