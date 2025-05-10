Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 643,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 320,511 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 280,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

