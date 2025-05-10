Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

