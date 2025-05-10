Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $273.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $282.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

