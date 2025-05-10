Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.