TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 1,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

