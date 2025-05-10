Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trustmark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.
Trustmark Price Performance
Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63.
Trustmark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.
Trustmark Profile
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
