Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,100,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

