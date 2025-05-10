Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. The trade was a 13.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.