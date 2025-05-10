Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.
