What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for CorMedix Q3 Earnings?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CorMedix in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CorMedix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRMD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

