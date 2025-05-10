What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for DoorDash Q2 Earnings?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 679.85 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $4,101,755.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,134,660.45. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

