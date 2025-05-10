Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

