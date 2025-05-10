Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 206,258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,339,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,462,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

