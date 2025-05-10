Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 413.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Wolfspeed worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 26.2 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

