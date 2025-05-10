ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 6,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 5,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

ZOZO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

