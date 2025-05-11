10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.71. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 324,483 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

