12,471 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.



Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

