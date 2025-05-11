16,819 Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 418,975 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 233,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,283,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

