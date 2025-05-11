16,920 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GMF opened at $117.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $130.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

