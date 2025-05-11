18,258 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

