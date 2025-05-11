200,000 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

