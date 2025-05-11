23,201 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Coty by 5,301.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 590,458 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

