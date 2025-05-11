281 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Elbit Systems stock opened at $419.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $426.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.