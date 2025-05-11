35,830 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 581,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 913,527 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 180,428 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

SAND stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

