39,403 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

