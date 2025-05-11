4,320 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $60.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

