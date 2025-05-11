4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $26.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 195,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

