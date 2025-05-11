5,373 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

