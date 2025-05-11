5,869 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of TNK stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
