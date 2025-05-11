5,869 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.