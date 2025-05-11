6,210 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

