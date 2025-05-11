89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 89bio by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.23. 89bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

