9,292 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.