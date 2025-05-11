9,292 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
CLDX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.
Celldex Therapeutics Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
