Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,038,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 253.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ACTG stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

