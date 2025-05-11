Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

