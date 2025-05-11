Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 46,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

