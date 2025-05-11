Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $104.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. Aflac has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.