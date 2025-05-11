Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

