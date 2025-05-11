Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

